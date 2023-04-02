Why The Chinese Communist Party and their black hands in the American justice system chose to arrest Mr. Miles Guo on March 15

https://gettr.com/post/p2d5z6c049a

03/30/2023 Brother David: The Chinese Communist Party and their black hands in the American justice system chose to arrest Mr. Miles Guo on March 15, because, firstly, on March 14 we had signatures of two congressmen in support of a congressional investigation into the unrestricted lawfare against Mr. Miles Guo; and secondly, a major investment institution was scheduled to sign contracts with us on March 17 ; Thirdly, the Himalaya Reserve was about to launch a series of new features. All of these things are what the CCP is most scared of.





03/30/2023 长岛哥爆料：中共及其在美国司法系统的黑手选择在3月15日抓走郭先生，一是因为3月14日我们已经得到两位议员签名支持要求国会调查郭先生遭受的法律超限战；二是因为3月17日原本有重大的投资机构要与我们签约，三是喜联储即将推出一些列新功能。所有这些都是中共最害怕的。



