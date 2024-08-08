Earth DisasterCycle: Magnetic Pole Shift

The original video can be found here:

youtube.com/watch?v=dzEs4HJssfo



I respectfully disagree with this author on a few key points:

1- There is a gravitational plane, that the Sun-Earth system passes through. The Earth will pass through this gravitational plane after more than 7-Years of Tribulation. Then comes "Great Tribulation"(Mat 24:21) at which point "those days should be shortend" to prevent an extinction level event("No Flesh Saved"(Mat 24:22)) by means of eliminating all of the stars("the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together"(Rev 6:14)). This extinction level event is "shortened" by eliminating all the stars, which includes the black hole at the center of our galaxy, and consequently the gravitational plane that is generated by this black hole. This extinction level event that is "shortened" is what I believe is responsible for The Earth's magnetic flip. Please keep in mind that the gravitational plane of our galaxy is not flat, and so estimating our distance to it is difficult.

2- His "Galactic Current Sheet" is what I believe is responsible for The Sun's 22-Year magnetic flip cycle.



