BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Earth DisasterCycle: Magnetic Pole Shift
duanem
duanem
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
171 views • 9 months ago

The original video can be found here:
youtube.com/watch?v=dzEs4HJssfo

From this Channel:
youtube.com/user/Suspicious0bservers/videos

I respectfully disagree with this author on a few key points:
1- There is a gravitational plane, that the Sun-Earth system passes through. The Earth will pass through this gravitational plane after more than 7-Years of Tribulation. Then comes "Great Tribulation"(Mat 24:21) at which point "those days should be shortend" to prevent an extinction level event("No Flesh Saved"(Mat 24:22)) by means of eliminating all of the stars("the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together"(Rev 6:14)). This extinction level event is "shortened" by eliminating all the stars, which includes the black hole at the center of our galaxy, and consequently the gravitational plane that is generated by this black hole. This extinction level event that is "shortened" is what I believe is responsible for The Earth's magnetic flip. Please keep in mind that the gravitational plane of our galaxy is not flat, and so estimating our distance to it is difficult.
2- His "Galactic Current Sheet" is what I believe is responsible for The Sun's 22-Year magnetic flip cycle.


The author, Ben Davidson, of SuspiciousObservers created a wonderful playlist of his videos about Earth's Disaster Cycles:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZf1-8QeggXIVdZ-abyJXaO1



Keywords
magneticpoleshift
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy