Deadly Protein?? | Gloves Off

What are these shots doing to our bodies?





In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert speaks with Dr. Judy Mikovits about the Spike protein, as well as how it is affecting people.





See this full episode of Gloves Off at: https://bit.ly/3dyAhyo





Full Episodes of Gloves Off are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!