Deadly Protein?? | Gloves Off

What are these shots doing to our bodies?
In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert speaks with Dr. Judy Mikovits about the Spike protein, as well as how it is affecting people.
See this full episode of Gloves Off at: https://bit.ly/3dyAhyo
Full Episodes of Gloves Off are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.