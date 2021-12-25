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Angels tell a "Parable of the Young Lad"
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
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54 views • December 25, 2021
Listen to angels tell this Christmas parable to you on December 8, 1978.

This video is produced as a gift to you and to the angels who prepare a way for the Messiah. They ask that we "give their words wings and let them go unto the world."

You can watch more parable that the angels tell on the playlist, Parables, on this channel.

Read more parables about advent, Christmas, and the preparation for the coming of the Messiah today in a collection of transcribed, recent messages from spiritual messengers of God, spoken from 1970 to 1989 – "Good Tidings of Great Joy, which will be to all people" Today.
See https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B081F481XB?pf_rd_p=183f5289-9dc0-416f-942e-e8f213ef368b&;pf_rd_r=VFZAB67DC18PSBM7J476

Would you like to join in Association with the angels? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup

Learn more about this gift one who asked our Father to send to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah sends. See articles in "A Stairway to Heaven" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven
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parablea nativity storya gift of oneself to the messiah
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