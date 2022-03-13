© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Reese: Pentagon Funded Bio-Weapons Labs in the Ukraine! [Mar 5, 2022]
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • March 13, 2022
Evidence shows dozens of NATO funded bio-labs surrounding Russia!
642,312 views · Mar 5, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6223867d1d2e7e50742b58fc
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6223867d1d2e7e50742b58fc
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
642,312 views · Mar 5, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6223867d1d2e7e50742b58fc
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6223867d1d2e7e50742b58fc
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.