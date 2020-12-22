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Exposed: CCP's Target Road Map - Excellent presentation/analysis
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271 views • December 22, 2020
How the CCP's silent/"peoples" war has culminated to what it is now, and who the treasonous betraying parties are who have been instrumental in the process from within America. Exceptional analysis.
With thanks to Day Tripper
https://keywiki.org/Main_Page
https://www.facebook.com/TrevorLoudon/
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With thanks to Day Tripper
https://keywiki.org/Main_Page
https://www.facebook.com/TrevorLoudon/
https://twitter.com/newzealblog
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