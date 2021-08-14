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Experimental Gene Therapy - mRNA - Dr.Joseph Mercola & Dr.Judy Mikovits
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48 views • August 14, 2021
Everyday more and more information is coming to light regarding the sinister plans of the Elite. It's our duty to each other to expose the Truth and warn humanity. Thank you to everyone who actively stays informed and warns others. You are a light to this world!!
If you like this content, please check out the other video's on this channel, some of the links are provided below. To view more simply click on "Sound The Trumpet" and make sure to Like, Subscribe & Share to expose the great deception for what it really is.
The COVID-19 vaccine really isn’t a vaccine in the medical definition of a vaccine.
Since mRNA normally rapidly degrades, it must be complexed with lipids or polymers.
COVID-19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, and PEG is known to cause anaphylaxis.
Free mRNA can signal danger to your immune system and drive inflammatory diseases. As such, injecting synthetic thermostable mRNA (mRNA that is resistant to breaking down) is highly problematic as it can fuel chronic, long-term inflammation.
Many commonly reported side effects from the COVID-19 gene therapy “vaccines” appear to be caused by brain inflammation.
Original video source here:
https://odysee.com/@SciTron-Healing:e/mRNA-Vaccines---Dr.-Mercola-Interviews-Dr.-Judy-Mikovitz:c
More Info Here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/14/mercola-trailblazer.aspx
Please Like, Subscribe & Share
If you like this content, please check out the other video's on this channel, some of the links are provided below. To view more simply click on "Sound The Trumpet" and make sure to Like, Subscribe & Share to expose the great deception for what it really is.
The COVID-19 vaccine really isn’t a vaccine in the medical definition of a vaccine.
Since mRNA normally rapidly degrades, it must be complexed with lipids or polymers.
COVID-19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, and PEG is known to cause anaphylaxis.
Free mRNA can signal danger to your immune system and drive inflammatory diseases. As such, injecting synthetic thermostable mRNA (mRNA that is resistant to breaking down) is highly problematic as it can fuel chronic, long-term inflammation.
Many commonly reported side effects from the COVID-19 gene therapy “vaccines” appear to be caused by brain inflammation.
Original video source here:
https://odysee.com/@SciTron-Healing:e/mRNA-Vaccines---Dr.-Mercola-Interviews-Dr.-Judy-Mikovitz:c
More Info Here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/14/mercola-trailblazer.aspx
Please Like, Subscribe & Share
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