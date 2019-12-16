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Why Would You Repair Infrastructure If There Will Be No Population to Use It (Celeste Solum 2/5)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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273 views • December 16, 2019
#faradaycage #foodscarcity #wetagriculture

(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC #259 Why Would You Repair Infrastructure If There Will Be No Population to Use It

http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-259-...



Celeste Solum author of Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how society may behave in food shortages and how to protect plants from mold and fungus in wet conditions while growing during the Grand Solar Minimum so you can protect your families during these changing times.

•Where power grids will fail on the planet first
•Switching to AI managed electrical grids controlled under global governance
•Chinese cattle ranching plans NE Australia

•Historical accounts of cannibalism in famines

•Intermittent fasting to keep your body going

•Human gene editing into rice and tomato crops

•Abruptearthchanges.com
•2028-2032 global food shortages governments must stockpile now for lean times

•Indoor agriculture and heating with wood to stop fungus and mold growth

•Use sulfur to remove fungus from your plants

•More than 200 things you can do with baking soda

•Faraday Cages to protect electronics


Celeste’s new book Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions https://climatesun.com/electromagneti...


Celeste Solum Bishop’s website where you can also find Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions https://shepherdsheart.life
https://www.patreon.com/shepherdshear...
https://www.shepherdsheartfarm.cm


Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.


🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi


🔵 Avoid Paying UN Global Carbon Tax
New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030


🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com


🔵 ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Portal
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP


#faradaycage #foodscarcity #wetagriculture #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution


_______________________________________


***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***


🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com


🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...


NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
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PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030


LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
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***Your Support is GREATLY Appreciated***
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Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisisfaradaycagefoodscarcitywetagriculture
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