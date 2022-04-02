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FULL SHOW: Biden Lifts Pandemic Border Restrictions; Border Patrol Braces for Invasion!
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390 views • April 02, 2022
In an incredible move and admission, the Biden administration and the CDC say there is no need for border precautions due to the pandemic, and it was just Trump using hysteria of the pandemic to block immigration. This was not an April Fool’s day joke. Everyday the left is getting more aggressive in their sexualization of the children agenda, how will America respond to the latest madness. Tony And Sherrie McKnight from Big Daddy Unlimited Guns to make an announcement on what they are doing to help the Infowars. They announce an exclusive gun giveaway for Infowars listeners at InfowarsGuns.com. Owen Shroyer also takes callers from the audience on a wide array of topics.
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