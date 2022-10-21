SHOCKING poll shows voters agree on THIS danger to America

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Glenn Beck
Oct 20, 2022 It seems like there continues to be very little ideological overlap between Republicans and Democrats. Yet, a recent New York Times poll found that midterm voters DO agree on one thing. The poll found that 85 percent of participants agree on one, specific danger to American democracy. In this clip, Glenn and Stu reveal that ‘danger,’ and they discuss some of the the poll's other, shocking results…
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Dzcs5lXXH8