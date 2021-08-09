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Walgreens offering free COVID bioweapon death jabs to walkin customers
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41 views • August 09, 2021
Walgreens
4111 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Camelback East
602 381 0696
This is the 2nd Walgreens in Phoenix I've found offering the "free"(billions of our tax $$)COVID bioweapon death jabs. Unfortunately, unsuspecting people trust these big corporations and the government claiming the experimental jabs(with no long term proof)are "safe" and "effective". A growing number of physicians(Dr. Peter McCollough, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Michael Yeadon etc.) and scientists, not paid off by big pharma, are vehemently stating these COVID "vaccines" are in fact highly dangerous and deadly! Several researchers have determined the covid shots have already killed more people than all other vaccines combined in history at now over 60,000 people.
Big pharma has a special arrangement with the government that they cannot be directly sued for damages.
There is in fact a nefarious agenda driving this vaccine push and that is mass world depopulation and control of people destroying their immune systems with the jab, then making them dependent on regular jabs every year to survive(that is the ones that manage to survive that don't soon die from blood clots, strokes and organ destruction due to the brain eating prions in the "vaccines"
Subscribe like and SHARE since there are now literally millions of innocent lives at stake who don't understand the real purpose and effects of the Covid Jabs.
Email [email protected] your name, city state and phone optional to join the effort against the globalist agenda.
4111 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Camelback East
602 381 0696
This is the 2nd Walgreens in Phoenix I've found offering the "free"(billions of our tax $$)COVID bioweapon death jabs. Unfortunately, unsuspecting people trust these big corporations and the government claiming the experimental jabs(with no long term proof)are "safe" and "effective". A growing number of physicians(Dr. Peter McCollough, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Michael Yeadon etc.) and scientists, not paid off by big pharma, are vehemently stating these COVID "vaccines" are in fact highly dangerous and deadly! Several researchers have determined the covid shots have already killed more people than all other vaccines combined in history at now over 60,000 people.
Big pharma has a special arrangement with the government that they cannot be directly sued for damages.
There is in fact a nefarious agenda driving this vaccine push and that is mass world depopulation and control of people destroying their immune systems with the jab, then making them dependent on regular jabs every year to survive(that is the ones that manage to survive that don't soon die from blood clots, strokes and organ destruction due to the brain eating prions in the "vaccines"
Subscribe like and SHARE since there are now literally millions of innocent lives at stake who don't understand the real purpose and effects of the Covid Jabs.
Email [email protected] your name, city state and phone optional to join the effort against the globalist agenda.
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