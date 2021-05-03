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Dr. Ward election integrity
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554 views • May 03, 2021
State court so now they're trying their hand with the Vets now we see the Bible Administration and whoever's running that would like to federali's everything but we in Arizona believe in the Constitution we believe in the Tenth Amendment we believe in the the rights of our state and we will continue to do this audit with the experts that we have in place not to undermine voter, voter confidence to restore election Integrity I can tell you what's dumb and dangerous watching Rachel Maddow especial Rachel Maddow right there sometimes when you turn on MSNBC or CNN calling for audits across the country as well and when you look at the numbers I mean large part of Republicans in 2020 don't trust the results are back in 2016 you can find similar polls when it comes to Democrats what is the objective this time around did legislation in Arizona is this is an Arizona audit and America American audit Katie Hobbs is exactly right Arizona is the first Domino that will fall and then other states
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