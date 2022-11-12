Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Giving Back to Veterans: The Wellness Company Launches the Warrior Wellness Initiative
12 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 days ago |
Shop now

"The stresses of combat deployment and protecting local communities has led to substance abuse, divorce, homelessness, and even suicide. The numbers are horrific," grieved The Wellness Company CMO Chris Alexander.

"My comrades and I deserve better. We can begin with a holistic focus on veterans' health that prioritizes the patient over an algorithm and welfare over pharmaceutical maintenance."

Support our nation's defenders this Veterans day with a discounted membership in the link below.

https://www.twc.health/pages/twc-warrior-initiative?ref=rvm

Keywords
veteransgiving backthe wellness companywarrior wellness initiative

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket