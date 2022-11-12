Giving Back to Veterans: The Wellness Company Launches the Warrior Wellness Initiative

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"The stresses of combat deployment and protecting local communities has led to substance abuse, divorce, homelessness, and even suicide. The numbers are horrific," grieved The Wellness Company CMO Chris Alexander.
"My comrades and I deserve better. We can begin with a holistic focus on veterans' health that prioritizes the patient over an algorithm and welfare over pharmaceutical maintenance."
Support our nation's defenders this Veterans day with a discounted membership in the link below.
https://www.twc.health/pages/twc-warrior-initiative?ref=rvm