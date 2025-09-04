Narcoführer & his European 'coalition of the willing' drug cartel are currently holding a telephone call with their owner, Donald Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Narcoführer and his European "coalition of the willing" drug cartel are currently holding a telephone call with their owner, Donald Trump.
The call between Zelensky, Trump and the 'Coalition of the Willing' has CONCLUDED
WP: Trump still 'unsure' about US role in security guarantees
Adding:
Keir Starmer announced that the so-called “coalition of the willing” is prepared to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.
Starmer summed up the Euro Narco Cartel meeting with the following:
“Putin cannot be trusted. Now the ‘coalition’ must go even further to put pressure on him and force a halt to the fighting.”