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Vaccine Genocide
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148 views • May 28, 2022
Vaccine Genocide a song that first made it's self known when I was In the Kitchen Cooking the sounds triggered me to translate them into words and then I went straight to my workstation and recorded the song using a camcorder and acoustic guitar, all my songs are simple to play along with and jam to as I don't focus on guitar skills I am a Singer Song Writer the Song is more important than the guitar keyboard etc
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