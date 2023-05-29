Bonnie Vent Channeling - The Great Remembering

Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler
Many on the spiritual path are aware the current systems are broken, but still embrace them. You may have a sense of helplessness. We want you to know you already have everything you need within you. Action steps are needed. You may have to give up a current challenge, as it no longer has value.
