Bonnie Vent Channeling - The Great Remembering

Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler Many on the spiritual path are aware the current systems are broken, but still embrace them. You may have a sense of helplessness. We want you to know you already have everything you need within you. Action steps are needed. You may have to give up a current challenge, as it no longer has value.



Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:

https://www.BonnieVent.com

Bonnie Vent’s Official website

https://www.BonnieVent.com

Merch on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/BonnieVentArtStore

Art pieces that appear in the video and more

https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop

Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent

Book a private reading

https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop

Facebook link to show page:

https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/

Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/

DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVent

Videos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts