THE NEXT PHASE BEGINS

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340 views • February 03, 2021
TheCrowhouse



“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

74 Year Old Woman Refused Discharge from Hospital:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTOP9GfGppg&;feature=youtu.be

53 Dead in Gibraltar in 10 Days After Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injections Started
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/01/24/53-dead-in-gibraltar-in-10-days-after-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injections-started/

Police arrest mother for singing in her garden
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/police-arrest-mother-for-singing-in-her-garden_BxZZk4eFbUVX24M.html

10 Reasons that SARS-CoV-2 Is an Imaginary and Theoretical Virus
https://thefreedomarticles.com/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-digital-theoretical-virus/

The World's First Human Composting Facility Will Open in 2021
https://www.sciencealert.com/the-world-s-first-human-composting-facility-will-turn-you-into-soil-in-2021

DHS uses federal alert system for 1st time in a year to warn of domestic terrorist threat
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/dhs-uses-federal-alert-system-182802078.html

Neo-Nazis go bush: Grampians gathering highlights rise of Australia’s far right
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/neo-nazis-go-bush-grampians-gathering-highlights-rise-of-australia-s-far-right-20210127-p56xbf.html

New study shows COVID-19 could hide in your brain and reactivate down the road
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/new-study-shows-coronavirus-could-hide-your-brain-reactivate-down-road/KGK5DCZUYBHS3LKGEXR2QY5BEE/?fbclid=IwAR3enImangcRUdRLEa7OKZj57VObZcQwW5Qpkebn6gh_kDnNSoJ_IxHE78s

Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel peace prize
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/black-lives-matter-movement-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize/30/01/

VAX ATTACKS: The new mRNA coronavirus vaccines will likely cause immune cells to attack placenta cells, causing female infertility, miscarriage or birth defects
https://www.distributednews.com/480545.html

Canadian public health officials have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification performed anywhere, ever
https://peopleforjusticecanada.com/2021/01/05/canadian-public-health-officials-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification-performed-anywhere-ever/

Victorian Government pushes to extend State of Emergency as return to work capacity expanded
https://www.9news.com.au/national/victorian-government-pushes-to-extend-state-of-emergency-return-to-work-capacity-expanded/75d97746-072e-4a74-9805-b22c1a2f707e

Bitcoin out, digital rupee in: India cracks down on private cryptocurrencies while seeking to launch its own digital coin
https://www.rt.com/business/514164-india-cryptocurrency-ban-law/

Coronavirus doctor's diary: We're getting self-harming 10-year-olds
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/health-55864573?__twitter_impression=true

Holland Protests
https://www.facebook.com/100000838176883/posts/3611939202177317/

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

The Silver Shield Collective Australia
https://www.facebook.com/The-Silver-Shield-Collective-Australia-106468848091151

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
childrenmilitaryvaccinepolicethecrowhouseterroristtesthospitalmedical tyranny
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