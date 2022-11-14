Alexandria in Orange Moon Colours - By Prof. Muhammad Shamsaddin Megalommatis

First published on 11 March, 2007.

A historical itinerary of some of Alexandria's moments, monuments, and places; a search for Alexandria eternal greatness



Was it in anticipation of tonight's red coloured moon eclipse?



Was it a sign of utmost eudemonia or an omen of disastrous future, as only Alexandrian Opheitai were able to foresee? Did Cleopatra see similar Orange Coloured Moons setting over the Pharos Island?



Seeing the moonset in the early hours of this Sabbath, I distinguished the moon's parts among the minarets of Abu 'l Abbas mosque that stands in the place of the southernmost edge of the today inexistent Pharos island; then, I turned to the easternmost confines of the Alexandrian coast and admired the rose petals of the Dawn...



Is there a reason to visit Alexandria today?

