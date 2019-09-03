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NYC Bicycle Killers & “Rocks in the Gearbox”
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349 views • September 03, 2019
Since 2011 more than 2,250 people have been injured by reckless bicycle riders in NYC, 7 people killed. Militant car prohibition in Germany & America is escalating with demands for banning of all private cars or, in the case of NYC, making them impossible to use.
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