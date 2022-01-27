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Elites are designing a global PLAYBOOK and not telling YOU
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147 views • January 27, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Israel led a 10-country simulation last December, so the global financial system could prepare for a possible cyberattack on markets or banks. But the playbook designed as a result of this simulation leaves out one, very important player: YOU. In this clip, Glenn explains how the world IS changing, elites ARE designing the future, and WE are being left out of all the discussions: ‘It REALLY makes me angry that no one will talk to us about it.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxXf_ZWrg60
Israel led a 10-country simulation last December, so the global financial system could prepare for a possible cyberattack on markets or banks. But the playbook designed as a result of this simulation leaves out one, very important player: YOU. In this clip, Glenn explains how the world IS changing, elites ARE designing the future, and WE are being left out of all the discussions: ‘It REALLY makes me angry that no one will talk to us about it.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxXf_ZWrg60
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