Letting go vs Welcoming Emotions (Somatic Experiencing Q&A)

Many people think they should let go of emotions to heal. While this is true for letting go of addiction to pleasant emotions as a compensation for escaping painful emotions, it's not true for letting go of painful emotions we are feeling averse to. Letting go of thoughts that cause suffering, interest in thoughts and excess interest in emotions, however, is very beneficial.

