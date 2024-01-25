Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The God Of Second Chances
God wants to take you away from habitual sin. All it takes is trust.


The Gift of Second Chances

From Intouch Ministries

God’s desire to forgive and restore is always greater than our capacity to fail.

John 21:15-17

Before we discuss today’s verses, let’s look at one other passage. Take the time to read Matthew 26:69-75 and consider Peter’s emotions in that moment. The more people asked about his relationship to Jesus, the more emphatic his denials became. At first he said, “I do not know what you are talking about” (v. 70). Then he denied Jesus with an oath, and finally “began to curse and swear” (vv. 72-74).


