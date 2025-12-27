BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Examining the Atheist Case Against the Bible
Examining the Atheist Case Against the Bible
LastChristian
LastChristian
16 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 12/28/27, 02:00 AM

Examining the Atheist Case Against the Bible is a serious, disciplined, and intellectually honest examination of the most common arguments raised against Scripture in the modern world. Rather than relying on slogans, emotional appeals, or shallow debates, this program carefully analyzes atheistic claims using history, logic, philosophy, prophecy, and most importantly, the Bible itself.

In an age where atheism often presents itself as the final authority of reason, science, and enlightenment, this program pauses the noise and asks a more important question: Do the arguments against the Bible actually withstand careful examination? From claims that Scripture is mythical or contradictory, to assertions that science has disproven God, to the moral challenge of evil and suffering, each issue is examined calmly, thoroughly, and without caricature.

This show does not shout. It does not mock. And it does not retreat. Instead, it invites skeptics, believers, and seekers alike to step back and examine the foundations beneath the atheist worldview, and to compare them honestly with the historical, philosophical, and prophetic claims of the Bible.

Through a methodical four-segment structure, the program explores whether atheism truly offers a coherent explanation for truth, morality, reason, and existence, or whether it ultimately borrows from the very biblical worldview it seeks to dismantle. The result is a compelling, thoughtful, and challenging examination that respects the intelligence of the audience while remaining unapologetically grounded in Scripture.

Examining the Atheist Case Against the Bible is not about winning arguments. It is about pursuing truth, exposing assumptions, and asking the questions modern culture often avoids. Whether you approach the topic as a committed Christian, a questioning skeptic, or someone simply seeking clarity, this program invites you to examine the case for yourself.

Please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

And Discover https://www.GoLiveUS.com For premium wellness & beauty products plus a real income opportunity all in one place. 🌿✨

Transform how you look, feel, and earn → https://www.gooliveusa.com

Keywords
christian teachingbiblical prophecychristian apologeticsdoes god existdefending the faithbible and scienceconservative christianchristian worldviewevangelical christianevidence for godfaith and scienceatheist case against the bibleexamining atheismbiblical apologeticsbible vs atheismtruth and reasonproblem of evilatheism examinedbible reliabilityscripture defense
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

Patrick Lewis
Former aide claims Netanyahu&#8217;s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Former aide claims Netanyahu’s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Cassie B.
Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Jacob Thomas
Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature&#8217;s colorful defense may be our best hope

Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature’s colorful defense may be our best hope

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy