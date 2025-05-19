BGMCTV P083 Parash 32 Behar (On Mount) Vayikra/ Leviticus 25:1-26:2





On the mountain of Sinai, God communicates to Moses the laws of the sabbatical year. Every seventh year, all work on the land should cease, and its produce becomes free for the taking for all, man and beast.





Seven sabbatical cycles are followed by a fiftieth year -- the jubilee year, on which work on the land ceases, all indentured servants are set free, and all ancestral estates in the Holy Land that have been sold revert to their original owners.





Behar also contains additional laws governing the sale of lands, and the prohibitions against fraud and usury.





