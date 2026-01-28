The Rise of Intelligent Asset Management for Modern Enterprises

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intelligent Asset Management (IAM) is reshaping how modern enterprises improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and extend asset life. Using AI, advanced analytics, and Industrial IoT (IIoT), IAM delivers real-time insights into asset health, performance, and utilisation. Predictive maintenance and intelligent automation help prevent failures, optimise resources, and boost productivity. Web Synergies’ Intelligent Asset Management solutions enable secure, connected, and resilient operations while helping organisations stay competitive in the Industry 4.0 era.