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Church of the living God, the pillar and foundation of Truth
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50 views • March 07, 2021
The Church started by Jesus, spread the gospel, wrote letters that became the New Testament. The Hebrew writings compiled 250BC became source of writings used by the Church. 46 of the 51 Septuagint books compromise the Old Testament.
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