© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Los Angeles Celebrated the 4th After Gavin Newsom Tried to Cancel It
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • July 06, 2020
Gavin Newsom tried to cancel the 4th of July in California.
Under California Health and Safety Code Fireworks Penalties, Section 12700, any person who violates any provision of the State Fireworks laws or Regulations is guilty of a misdemeanor. A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of not less than $500, but not to exceed $1,000 by imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both.
Under California Health and Safety Code Fireworks Penalties, Section 12700, any person who violates any provision of the State Fireworks laws or Regulations is guilty of a misdemeanor. A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of not less than $500, but not to exceed $1,000 by imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.