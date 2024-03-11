The Rock: The People's Champ
The Rock says: "You're gonna see The Rock go through 'em all. The Undertaker, with all his little rinkydink tattoos. Then, The Rock goes through Triple H like prune paste. See The Rock take on Badd Ass Billy Gunn. A nothin, a nobody, a pee-on to The Rock. Then onto Mankind, A guy The Rock doesn't like but he respects, and the illustrious tag team of the Rock n Sock Connection. Finally, The Big Show, that 7 foot, 500 pound steaming stinking pile of monkey crap to The Rock. Plus a special look at promos and interviews making this the most electrifying video in sportsentertainment"
