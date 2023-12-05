'10,000+ ILLEGALS ENTERED U.S. LAST 2 DAYS! WAKE THE HELL UP!

IT'S TIME YOU WOKEUP! THE ENEMY IS FLOODING INTO AMERICA BY THE 1,000'S EVERY DAY NOW WHILE YOU ESCAPE INTO MIND NUMBING ENTERTAINMENT. THE FUN AND GAMES ARE NOW COMING TO & END AS VIOLENT CRIME EXPLODES IN AMERICA. THE UNITED STATES IS DEAD AND YOU BETTER HAVE A GUN EVERY TIME YOU STEP OUT YOUR DOOR RIGHT NOW. CRIMINALS HAVE NO FEAR BECAUSE AMERICAS CORRUPT JUSTICE SYSTEM FREES THESE THUGS RIGHT AFTER THEY'RE ARRESTED. WRONG IS NOW RIGHT AND RIGHT IS DEAD IN SATANIC AMERICA. WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH OUR BRAINDEAD AMERICANS TODAY. THE ENEMY WILL WILL ARRIVE AT OUR DOORS WHEN THE MARKET FLIPS ANY DAY NOW. THE CLOCK IS TICKING! ARE YOU PREPARED TO DEFEND YOUR LIFE THIS WINTER? DON'T TAKE MY WORD FOR IT WAIT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SHERR HELL EXPLODES IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...WAKEUP!