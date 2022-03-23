Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Responds to Russian Threat To Cut Off Diplomatic Relations

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03/21/2022 In a program Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman Said Vladimir Putin has been doing horrible things to the people of Ukraine. To the host’s question about if Russia were to break relations with the US, Sherman said: ‘It may indeed mean closing our embassy. I don’t want to get ahead of threats or hypotheticals here. ’