WHAT EXACTLY IS THE END OF THE WORLD?

"The end of the world" is a phrase that gets tossed around a lot by both secular and religious preachers... but what exactly are we talking about when we refer to the end of the world? Is it total destruction of all life on Earth? Or is it just the end of the world as we know it right now... like a radical change in our way of life? The answer to that question determines whether we should see the end of the world as a good thing, or as something to fear.

For inquiries email [email protected]