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Teachers cause division in students regarding COVID vaccination in New Zealand
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130 views • September 19, 2021
It's an outrage when teachers call upon students to raise their hands if they have been vaccinated. A teacher in New Zealand is causing division amongst her students because of this and not respecting their medical privacy. Parents should be horrified!
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