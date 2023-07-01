Create New Account
VAXX loving smug nurse suffers VAXX induced STROKE
channel image
The Prisoner
8601 Subscribers
630 views
Published 15 hours ago

@smugnurse_
she/her
🧠🔀 • 🌈 • ✊🏻✊🏾 • 🦠🩺
Nurse in Sobriety | 02.22.21
This is my story 💜
🤘Views are my own💁‍♀️
49k on TikTok @smugnurse_
###
https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1674724500489764864
Nurse & vaccine activist Kaleigh Zimmerman (smugnurse on tiktok) has suffered a cerebellar stroke at age 34. She was admitted to ICU 3 times & discharged with a PICC line.
There have been numerous reports of strokes after covid shots.
https://www.gofundmeDOTcom/f/help-smugnurse-on-her-road-to-stroke-recovery
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nihDOTgov/37147105

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
strokenursetiktok

