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Bill Maher SPEAKS OUT AGAINST JAB! - Says He WON'T Get Booster! - Calls Out Fauci & Medical Tyranny!
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2121 views • January 22, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Bill Maher, leftist host of Real Time speaking out against restrictions, mandates, vaccines, boosters and the tyrannical medical establishment as they constantly beg for more power and get it.
Bill Maher's show returned this week and just before it aired, he did an interview for Deadline where he said he's "over covid" and wants to live his life normally. He said he's against all of the lockdown restrictions and he refuses to get a booster because as he said it's absolutely useless.
He pointed out that most people dying were old and fat, something we're not supposed to be allowed to say no matter how true.
Meanwhile, covid hasn't even been isolated from a human and the tests don't test for covid, so we're surrounded by a mountain of lies and deceit.
It's interesting seeing so many celebrities suddenly speak out against this nonsense. However, there may be another motive for it.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Bill Maher, leftist host of Real Time speaking out against restrictions, mandates, vaccines, boosters and the tyrannical medical establishment as they constantly beg for more power and get it.
Bill Maher's show returned this week and just before it aired, he did an interview for Deadline where he said he's "over covid" and wants to live his life normally. He said he's against all of the lockdown restrictions and he refuses to get a booster because as he said it's absolutely useless.
He pointed out that most people dying were old and fat, something we're not supposed to be allowed to say no matter how true.
Meanwhile, covid hasn't even been isolated from a human and the tests don't test for covid, so we're surrounded by a mountain of lies and deceit.
It's interesting seeing so many celebrities suddenly speak out against this nonsense. However, there may be another motive for it.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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