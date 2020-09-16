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Israel and UAE Peace deal will bring war not peace here is the proof
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132 views • September 16, 2020
If you ever wanted to see real proof that the new peace deal between Israel and the many Islamic nations is a prelude to a major war against Israel this is the video that will open your eyes. Frank presents proof that he has been warning you from his first printing of The Last Chronicles of Planet Earth 1997, that a peace deal was coming that would in fact bring on a major prophecy found in Ezekiel 38-39.
What we are now witnessing in the news is what God warned would happened. Please please watch this video!
What we are now witnessing in the news is what God warned would happened. Please please watch this video!
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