Google Whistleblower Live In Studio With Alex Jones - Plus Trump Backs Off Gun Control - FULL SHOW

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Published on Aug 21, 2019
Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the big tech methods being used to meddle in elections and brainwash the public. Carpe Donktum launched a viral meme page dedicated to cataloguing the top political memes from the past few years, and facebook blocked it mere hours later. And, Savanah Hernandez and Greg Reese remote in from the streets of Hong Kong to weigh in on the establishment's backing of China's global coup. All this and more!