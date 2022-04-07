US Intel Officials: the “Intel” Biden Released on Russia/Ukraine Was Made Up

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NBC News on Wednesday evening casually admitted that the “intelligence” Biden released claiming Russia was planning a false flag operation as a pretext to invade Ukraine was totally made up.
There were also claims of chemical weapons or Russia asking China for help.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/three-us-intel-officials-tell-nbc-news-intelligence-biden-released-russia-ukraine-made-video/