SurrealPolitiks S01E004 – Spies, Gone Wild

We know the US government is lying about Ukraine. It’s a war, and they would be lying even if they weren’t nefarious. Given that they are nefarious, we can expect them to lie all the more, and this idea that Ukrainian conscripts are defeating the Russian war machine is preposterous on its face, even with American materiel. So any leaked documents about that conflict would necessarily prove embarrassing.
The New York Times cites an unnamed “senior intelligence official” in calling the leaks “a nightmare for the Five Eyes,” in a reference to the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the so-called Five Eyes nations that broadly share intelligence. If true, some of the revelations could be perceived as damaging, for example that the United States is spying on its supposed allies in the UK, South Korea, and Israel.
Then again, if the United States wanted to plant disinformation, it would have to publish something that appeared embarrassing, but was ultimately controllable. A good way to do that would be for these allies to be in on the gag. America may not have gotten “caught” at all. These allies could very well have consented to the scheme, as a means by which to add credibility to disinformation.
You can, and should, pay me.
Become a SurrealPolitiks Paying Subscriber https://SurrealPolitiks.com/join
GiveSendGo https://GiveSendGo.com/spm
Crypto
Bitcoin: bc1qcg97hwdy8d463794wm0uq3np0px49acw6505gm
Ethereum: 0xa29441bF858c529E374960A34e16f21abc0970E8
Litecoin: LQsN4hA761RPrUNTva58nQhJ4BYsAQgYet
Bitcoin Cash: qplamajpkvhp2g53q4thnu4cakf882er4ge9pqvfdu
Monero: 46Li94X1o95GaKPxMdsqds3FPJmc2tTvQi3zSuLHbttWTMLbtV9jHGU86wxqvKyVBVRUGhY78uA1HJ5aQn53zc7uRinB96q
ZCash: t1cXJJsnohToMTukCNXBkcqNPDdwvwnfS3p
Dash: Xu957ZZqY6ciMZKdUmu5vVUmyxu4jMWEto
You can send me checks, cash, money orders, etc… at
Christopher Cantwell
497 Hooksett Road
Unit 312
Manchester, NH 03104
Find us elsewhere, and keep in touch!
Entropy https://entropystream.live/SurrealPolitiks
ChristopherCantwell.net Newsletter https://christophercantwell.net/subscribe/
SurrealPolitiks Newsletter https://surrealpolitiks.com/newsletter/
Chris on Twitter https://twitter.com/TalkRadioGod
Chris on Telegram https://t.me/followchris
SurrealPolitiks on Telegram https://t.me/surrealpolitiks
All Cantwell Content on Fountain.fm Podcasts https://fountain.fm/show/1Lqmd1jltAvvw0Xvg1bC
All Cantwell Content on Podcast Addict https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3106093
All Cantwell Content on RSS https://christophercantwell.net/feed/podcast/
SurrealPolitiks on Fountain.fm Podcasts https://fountain.fm/show/iGn8lVloyYswtye00Jsa
SurrealPolitiks on Podcast Addict https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/4329471
SurrealPolitiks Podcast RSS https://surrealpolitiks.com/feed/podcast/surrealpolitikspodcast
Gab https://gab.com/realChrisCantwell
Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@realChrisCantwell
Gettr https://gettr.com/user/realchriscantwell
Substack https://surrealpolitiks.substack.com/
Chris on Locals https://locals.com/member/ChrisCantwell
SurrealPolitiks on Locals https://surrealpolitiks.locals.com
Parler https://parler.com/Cantwell
Odysee https://odysee.com/@ChrisCantwell:9
DLive https://dlive.tv/SurrealPolitiks
JoshWhoTV https://www.joshwhotv.com/plugin/Live/?c=RadicalAgenda
Rumble https://rumble.com/user/ChristopherCantwell
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cantwell
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mr8b7UVzfOLH/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.