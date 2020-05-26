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Pr. Raoult : 4000 patients traités VS Big Data : qui croire ?
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18 views • May 26, 2020
Import YT 25 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=568&v=DZFN3DryH68&feature=emb_logo
Chaîne YT IHU Méditerranée-Infection : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFaPzuoXcACu7jplePDfXmA
Bulletin d'information scientifique de l'IHU - Nous avons le droit d'être intelligents !
Pr Didier Raoult, Directeur de l'IHU Méditerranée Infection
Chaîne YT IHU Méditerranée-Infection : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFaPzuoXcACu7jplePDfXmA
Bulletin d'information scientifique de l'IHU - Nous avons le droit d'être intelligents !
Pr Didier Raoult, Directeur de l'IHU Méditerranée Infection
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