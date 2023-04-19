Create New Account
So that is why Miles Guo has been saying you don't have to go to this asymmetric kinetic war, which the little guy pays the most
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gettr.com/post/p2eqkv69b5c

So that is why Miles Guo has been saying you don't have to go to this asymmetric kinetic war, which the little guy pays the most.

所以这就是为什么郭文贵先生一直在说，你不必去打这种不对称的热战，因为老百姓付出的代价最大。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish


