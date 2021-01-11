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HEALTH WARNING..THIS IS NOT A VACCINE! CALLING IT OUT FOR WHAT IT IS. A MUST WATCH!! DR DAVID MARTIN AND JUDY A MIKOVITS -
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1292 views • January 11, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4fVFgHXPELoO/
MIRRORED FROM: BitsandBobs: https://brandnewtube.com/@BitsandBobs
A Must Watch!! Dr David Martin And Judy A Mikovits - This Is Not A Vaccine!
DR JUDY MIKOVITS SAYS
"This is a synthetic pathogen they are literally injecting the pathogenic part of the virus into every cell of the body"
DR DAVID MARTIN SAYS "80% OF THOSE WITH THIS INJECTED INTO THEM HAVE A CLINICAL ADVERSE EVENT".
http://www.earthheroestv.com/programs/special-free-live-broadcast-5th-jan-2021-focus-on-fauci-46120-a90064
MIRRORED FROM: BitsandBobs: https://brandnewtube.com/@BitsandBobs
A Must Watch!! Dr David Martin And Judy A Mikovits - This Is Not A Vaccine!
DR JUDY MIKOVITS SAYS
"This is a synthetic pathogen they are literally injecting the pathogenic part of the virus into every cell of the body"
DR DAVID MARTIN SAYS "80% OF THOSE WITH THIS INJECTED INTO THEM HAVE A CLINICAL ADVERSE EVENT".
http://www.earthheroestv.com/programs/special-free-live-broadcast-5th-jan-2021-focus-on-fauci-46120-a90064
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