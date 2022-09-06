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9/5/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: "Xi the Sun" will take a foreign trip and give out big money! It is said that all the CCP’s assistance to Russia, such as logistics supplies, military technologies, drones, etc., are almost in place. "Xi the Sun" wants to show the world that wherever he goes, he can turn things around