Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 5, 2023 - Senate deal SURRENDERS America to invading illegals as blue cities PANIC
Health Ranger Report
Published 14 hours ago

- Senate bill allowing 1.5 million immigrants annually. (0:03)

- Immigration and border control in the US. (5:09)

- Illegal immigration and natural disasters in the US. (9:29)

- Russia's economic and military moves. (20:07)

- Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin and environmental issues. (24:12)

- US military actions in the Middle East and their impact on local populations. (36:57)

- Israel's potential collapse and the consequences of nuclear war. (47:39)

- Toxic chemicals in food supply and their effects. (55:00)

- Water contamination and safe alternatives. (1:07:12)

- Toxic exposure and its impact on health. (1:13:27)

- Genetic modification and toxic exposure. (1:24:59)

- Toxic chemicals in products and their impact on pregnancy and health. (1:30:11)

- Sustainable living and gold backs as a backup supply. (1:40:45)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


