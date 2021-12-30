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Patrick Wood: Build Back Better or Great Reset is Essentially a Scientific Dictatorship
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420 views • December 30, 2021
Patrick Wood gives us an update on how he thinks the technocratic Great Reset is faring, which earnestly began in 2020 with the pandemic declaration. Elites felt they had achieved a tipping point worth of objectives allowing them to proceed. Until capitalism and free-market economics are destroyed, Davos cannot Build Back Better. Patrick fears we are on the cusp of economic collapse led by either a black swan or the disintegration of the global supply chain, which was built as part of a move toward globalization in the 1970s by groups like the Trilateral Commission. If the supply chain fails, the global economy fails. The scientific dictatorship of total control envisioned by the elites is sold via innocuous slogans such as Agenda 21/2030 and Sustainable Development. He most fears the global collapse of the internet (cyber pandemic) which could lead to a cashless society and the tokenization of all wealth and assets by the central banks. He agrees that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are a globalist Trojan horse. This system is not communism or socialism. He comments on the Digital ID/Passport/Social Credit system now being developed in all countries and thinks free speech is our absolute last line of defense. We also ponder whether we are living in the Book of Revelation.
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Show Notes
The Global Elite & the Coronavirus Coup d'état (w/ Spiro) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hp1nrC5CAswn
Technocracy (w/ Mercola) https://www.bitchute.com/video/KYvNNTKAWWwG
Patrick Wood: China, Dystopian Technocracy, & Global Governance (w/ Geopolitics & Empire) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jziDChiicQ
Technocracy Rising (w/ Richard Grove) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNkDiBOO4H0
Website
Technocracy News https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens for Free Speech https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
About Patrick Wood
Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy.
He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton.
Wood remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale.
An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom. Such attacks are epitomized by the implementation of U.N. policies such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Smart Growth and in education, the widespread adoption of Common Core State Standards.
Wood is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
The Global Elite & the Coronavirus Coup d'état (w/ Spiro) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hp1nrC5CAswn
Technocracy (w/ Mercola) https://www.bitchute.com/video/KYvNNTKAWWwG
Patrick Wood: China, Dystopian Technocracy, & Global Governance (w/ Geopolitics & Empire) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jziDChiicQ
Technocracy Rising (w/ Richard Grove) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNkDiBOO4H0
Website
Technocracy News https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens for Free Speech https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
About Patrick Wood
Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy.
He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton.
Wood remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale.
An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom. Such attacks are epitomized by the implementation of U.N. policies such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Smart Growth and in education, the widespread adoption of Common Core State Standards.
Wood is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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