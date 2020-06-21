© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mandatory Sunday Worship 'Wouldn't Be the Worst Idea'!?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • June 21, 2020
Credits to brother Shaun for this video. His YouTube channel is SDRAmerica https://www.youtube.com/user/Raeneske/videos
Wow! Let me assure you, that this would literally be the worst idea for the world to implement! And yet, we are seeing successive steps being taken towards this end. The mark of the beast, Sunday Laws, are coming!
-------------------------------------------------------------
You can join us this Sabbath online at:
http://remnantofgod.org/onlinechurch/
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/; http://www.remnantofgod.org; http://www.SDRMinistries.org along with NicholasPOGM (https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM/featured) or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH77h0R_JNqF_nnjXY1Vl-Q/videos, and SDRMedia (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc4Fe9_1JTAtqoo_VH5MTkQ/featured) on YouTube
Wow! Let me assure you, that this would literally be the worst idea for the world to implement! And yet, we are seeing successive steps being taken towards this end. The mark of the beast, Sunday Laws, are coming!
-------------------------------------------------------------
You can join us this Sabbath online at:
http://remnantofgod.org/onlinechurch/
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/; http://www.remnantofgod.org; http://www.SDRMinistries.org along with NicholasPOGM (https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM/featured) or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH77h0R_JNqF_nnjXY1Vl-Q/videos, and SDRMedia (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc4Fe9_1JTAtqoo_VH5MTkQ/featured) on YouTube
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.