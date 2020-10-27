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Covid - 19 EXPOSED
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243 views • October 27, 2020
New York doctor comes forward and shares the truth many doctors are too afraid to tell. Covid 19 does not present like a classic coronavirus. In fact does not present like any classic viral illness. We can be exposed to hundreds of trillions of organisms and not get sick. So what kind of virus is this really??? Prepare to have your eyes opened .......... wide!!
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