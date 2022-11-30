Russian troops went on the offensive in several directions on the Ukrainian front lines, and declared significant successes in some areas.

To the southwest of Lisichansk, the village of Spornoe remains one of the heaviest areas of the Donbass front. The Ukrainian command did not abandon its attempts to break through the Russian defenses in order to block the crossing through the Seversky Donets River and surround the city of Severodonetsk from the south.

However, all Ukrainian attacks near Spornoe were repelled by Russian-led forces and recently, Russian units have gone on the offensive.

According to reports from the front, on November 28, as a result of a decisive assault, units of the People’s Militia of the LPR broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and entered the village of Spornoe. The breakthrough was made possible by the assault groups of the 4th Brigade of the 2nd Army Corps of the LPR and the Airborne Forces of Russia, with the support of Wagner fighters.

Yesterday, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs comprised of 17 servicemen was destroyed during the Russian assault in the village.

Now Russian assault groups are trying to seize the initiative and take key positions in the settlement.

In an attempt to stop the offensive of Russian forces, Ukrainian units launched a series of counterattacks on the villages along the Soledar-Lisichansk highway. Russian forces repelled enemy offensive attempts in the Yakovlevka and Berestovoye areas.

Russian units continue to storm Soledar. Fighting is ongoing in the southeastern part of the city and in the Yakovlevka area.

The offensive of the Russian fighters of the Wagner Group continues in Bakhmut and on its outskirts, where the Ukrainian group risks being surrounded.

On November 28, Russian forces claimed new gains in the area. Three settlements to the south of the city came under their control at once; they include Andreevka, Zelenopolye and Ozaryanovka. Thus, a section of the railway line was cut. The battles for Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka continue.

In their turn, Ukrainian units again attempted a counteroffensive in the area of Opytnoe on the southern outskirts of Bakhmut. The Wagner fighters repelled the attack, forcing the enemy to retreat with losses.

As a result of ongoing Russian attacks, Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, which are a mixture of various units, including groups of foreign mercenaries, are suffering heavy losses. According to Ukrainian and Western sources, the Ukrainian Army is losing hundreds of fighters killed and wounded every day. Troops from other units are arriving to plug the holes in the defense lines.

In Maryinka, Russian infantry continue to storm the city with the active support of tactical aviation. Heavy fighting is ongoing near the city administration building and Druzhby Avenue.

On other Ukrainian front lines, the situation remains unchanged. In the Kupyansk region, Ukrainian forces continue their attempts to break through towards Svatovo but fail and retreat suffering heavy losses.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT