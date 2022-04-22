Miles Guo: Intense battles are expected to happen this week in the Russia-Ukraine war, and Putin is going to gain leverage through the battles for negotiations

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4/20/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Intense battles are expected to happen this week in the Russia-Ukraine war, and Putin is going to gain leverage through the battles for negotiations; the Taiwan issue involves multiple aspects, and the complicated situation brings little hope for Taiwan