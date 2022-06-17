Fauci Finally Admits Mask Mandates Are Mostly About Preserving “Authority” Over You

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Appearing on Fox News Wednesday (June 1), Fauci appeared to admit that the Biden administration’s efforts to reinstate mask mandates on planes and trains is about preserving “authority” over public health decisions, not about keeping people safe.
Speaking with Neil Cavuto, Fauci said (https://dailycaller.com/2022/06/01/anthony-fauci-travel-mask-mandate-cdc-power-covid-coronavirus/): “One of the issues, Neil, that I have articulated in the past and I will in the future—it’s less about mandates on the plane than it is about who has the right and the authority and the capability of making public health decisions.”
He continued: “I believe that the Department of Justice is operating on the principle that decisions that are public health decisions belong with the public health agency, in this case, the CDC.”
“So it’s more of a matter of principle of where the authority lies than it is about whether or not there’s gonna be a mandate on a plane or not,” Fauci declared.
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