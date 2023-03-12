Dave Zere, the host at Real America’s Voice: these big companies like Nike and NBA are very corrupt organizations, they don’t care about the human rights violations going on by the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2b0xbw1432

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Dave Zere @davidzere, the host at Real America’s Voice: these big companies like Nike and NBA are very corrupt organizations, they don’t care about the human rights violations going on by the CCP, or whether the CCP virus was released from the Wuhan lab, they're not holding their feet to the fire in the name of billions of advertising dollars.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Real America’s Voice的主持人Dave Zere @davidzere：像耐克和NBA这样的大公司是非常腐败的组织，他们不关心中共政府正在侵犯人权，不在乎中共病毒是否是从武汉实验室泄露的，为了数十亿美元的广告费，他们没有谴责中共的非法行为。





